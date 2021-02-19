Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 28,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

