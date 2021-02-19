Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 6,377 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Bank System by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,110,000 after acquiring an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Community Bank System by 471.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,234 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,959 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.