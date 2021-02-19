Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,493,000 after purchasing an additional 674,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

