Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 18,058,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 59,589,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

