James J. Frome Sells 5,300 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SPSC stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. 162,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,827. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $118.06.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
