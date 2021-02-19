James J. Frome Sells 5,300 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPSC stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. 162,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,827. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

