Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

JHG opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

