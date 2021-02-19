Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.16% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $59,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.37 during trading on Friday. 564,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,843. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

