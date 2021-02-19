Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Trading Down 4.2%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.