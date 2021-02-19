Jared Gollob Sells 8,887 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,834.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jared Gollob also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50.

KYMR traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. The company had a trading volume of 308,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,813. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.01. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,769,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

