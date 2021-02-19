Jarvis Network (JRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00546731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00088139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00083993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.03 or 0.00423266 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

