JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.88 ($21.04).

Several brokerages recently commented on DEC. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €18.35 ($21.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.62. JCDecaux SA has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

