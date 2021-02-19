Jeff Lendino Sells 28,875 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,140,273.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,152.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BATS:JAMF traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. 673,995 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

