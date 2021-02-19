Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €8.60 Price Target

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been given a €8.60 ($10.12) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.36 ($11.01).

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €9.09 ($10.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.89. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.34. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €13.05 ($15.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

