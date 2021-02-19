Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €37.00 Price Target

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.00 ($40.00).

RNO stock opened at €39.80 ($46.82) on Friday. Renault SA has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.24.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

