Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Burford Capital Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

BUR opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

