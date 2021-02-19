Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

NYSE:HLF opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,083,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,191 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after acquiring an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 375,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 349,251 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,675,097 shares of company stock valued at $610,242,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

