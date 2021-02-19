Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AN stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 160.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.