Jennifer Cheng Sells 318 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Autoliv stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

