Jennifer Rock Sells 3,538 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,734 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $504,860.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $181.22. 4,662,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.