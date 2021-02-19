Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 132,470 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,470 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.49% of NeoGenomics worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 848.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of NEO opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,892.37 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,809 shares of company stock worth $14,338,460. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

