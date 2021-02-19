Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 544,890 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 544,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,309,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.63% of YETI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in YETI by 54.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,879,823. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

