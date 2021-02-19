Jennison Associates LLC Has $40.48 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.03% of Wingstop worth $40,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,687,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

WING opened at $139.51 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 145.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

