Jennison Associates LLC Sells 148,419 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.15% of MaxLinear worth $32,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 260.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 274,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 198,518 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,687.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,259 shares of company stock worth $2,313,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

