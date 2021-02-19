Jess M. Ravich Sells 276,237 Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) CEO Jess M. Ravich sold 276,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $497,226.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,737,770 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ALJJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 575,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 70.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ALJ Regional during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 287,445 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

