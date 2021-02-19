Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson Sells 1,410 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $114,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $94,699.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $7,240.00.

Shares of TCX traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $891.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after acquiring an additional 77,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.