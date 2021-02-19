Jibrel Network (JNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $201,515.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $9.78 million and $201,515.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.56 or 0.00752851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00045677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019981 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.04603965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

