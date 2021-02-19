John C. Pollok Sells 5,120 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SSB traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South State by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,023,000 after acquiring an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in South State by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of South State by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 90,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

