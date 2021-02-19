John F.W. Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00.

Shares of GS stock traded up $5.72 on Friday, reaching $315.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,370. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $316.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.