John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF comprises 0.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

