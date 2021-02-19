John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 53,020 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TEX traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,944. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -662.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Terex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.