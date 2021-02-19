John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider Purchases £4,148.76 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider David Kemp bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp purchased 1,308 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).

On Wednesday, December 2nd, David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05).

WG traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 293.70 ($3.84). 1,667,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 315.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on WG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

