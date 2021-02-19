John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider Purchases £4,148.76 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider David Kemp bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp purchased 1,308 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05).
WG traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 293.70 ($3.84). 1,667,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 315.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60.
About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
