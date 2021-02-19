Johnson Controls International plc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

NYSE JCI opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,023,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

