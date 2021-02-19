Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John M. Fahey, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60.

JOUT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.50. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $127.79.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

