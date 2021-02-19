Jonathan G. Ornstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,111,617.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.14. 1,424,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 73,953 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

