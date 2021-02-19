Jonathan G. Ornstein Sells 40,000 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,348. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $431.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.