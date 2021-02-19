Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Shares Up 4.5%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES) shares shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 1,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

About Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services for individual and business clients primarily in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRA).

