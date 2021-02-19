Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,218. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $457.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,968.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

