JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Down 6%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.30 and last traded at $127.36. 2,176,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,585,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in JOYY by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

