JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €224.00 Price Target

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) received a €224.00 ($263.53) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €211.46 ($248.78).

Shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) stock opened at €194.86 ($229.25) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €197.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €184.86. Allianz SE has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

