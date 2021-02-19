JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to Neutral

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

KHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.