Juan Vera Sells 8,942 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Juan Vera sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $364,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,447,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,752,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Vera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $435,344.00.

AlloVir stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,979. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

