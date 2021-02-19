Juggernaut Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 55.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 76.7% higher against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $793,429.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.64 or 0.00598676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00061836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00086413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00071326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00401829 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

