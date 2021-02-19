JUIICE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $386.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, JUIICE has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $386.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00082915 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002245 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (JUI) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

