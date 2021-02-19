JUIICE Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 80.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $398.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00080747 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 276.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010282 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUI is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

Buying and Selling JUIICE

JUIICE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.