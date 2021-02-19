Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $607,936,000 after acquiring an additional 343,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,792 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.