Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.75

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.75 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 305.40 ($3.99). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 290.20 ($3.79), with a volume of 455,656 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.22 ($3.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 294.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

