Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,020.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.21 million and $2,020.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 895.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00525234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00086720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00081272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00419806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.