Just Energy Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Just Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Just Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $266.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 936.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,392,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 523,230 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.