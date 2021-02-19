Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Receives Sector Perform Under Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underpeform” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at C$7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$338.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of C$5.71 and a 52 week high of C$45.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

