JustBet (WINR) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One JustBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $291,292.92 and $1,551.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00578094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00060658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00083976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00074940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00394088 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

